X-ray of the shortage of doctors in Spain, an endemic disease that spreads throughout Europe

During the period 2012-2018, MIR medical and specialty positions Public universities did not increase, This neglect in medical training has left visible scars in the shortage of health professionals today. A shortage that not only affects the Basque Country, but is also echoed in the various Autonomous Communities.

However, there is a shortage of doctors This is not a reality limited only to Spain, This phenomenon is evident across Europe, exacerbated by the retirement of thousands of professionals and their transfer to the private sector. Administrative overload has left many doctors unable to practice fully, making the situation even worse.

Family medicine is the most affected specialty, where shortages are compounded by lack of prestige, hard work, and lack of encouragement. The shortage of doctors willing to dedicate themselves to this important field further complicates the picture, This is directly impacting primary careImportant in times of health crisis like the present one.

Looking at this scenario, long-term solutions are visible. Expanding locations in medical schools and MIRs is a strategy in the works, but the effects will take time to be noticed. Hire non-EU doctors This is another option, although it faces challenges such as homogenization of degrees. Furthermore, there is an increased possibility of delegating some medical responsibilities to other health professionals to efficiently leverage the resources available in the system.