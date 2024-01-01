Apple releases a new update for AirPods Pro: this is how you can install it

Version 6A321 for the first and second generation AirPods Pro is now available

A new update is now available for AirPods Pro

Update week. Apple recently released a new version of the firmware for the first and second generation AirPods ProAfter releasing the final version of iOS 17.3 last Monday. This version is the same one that was recently launched for AirPods 3 and has now reached the Pro model as well.

it’s about version 6a321 And, although it installs automatically without you having to do anything, the truth is that it can Perform the process manually To ensure that it is installed as soon as possible. In this entire article we are going to tell you What news does it bring and how is the firmware updated on AirPods Pro First and second generation.

News and how to update AirPods Pro firmware

Before this firmware update, the first and second generation AirPods Pro had Version 6A300 and 6A303Which means we’re looking at a small update coming with Bug fixes as the main noveltyAccording to Apple itself in a support document that it shared.

Although AirPods update when one of your devices is nearbyFor example, it is not as fast as the iPhone. However, there is a way to speed up the process, although it has to be done with patience. The steps are easy, but they may not work the first time.

At the end of the day, what will we do Force AirPods Pro Firmware UpdateTherefore, although we can speed up the process, it may not be successful the first time. To accomplish this, you need to follow the following steps:

We put in the AirPods and play some content, like music on Apple Music or Spotify. We take off the AirPods and put them inside their case. We connect the AirPods case to the charger with the iPhone nearby. We wait a few minutes and verify that the AirPods update is complete.

By following these steps, AirPods firmware must have been updated successfullyBut to make sure this is the case, we can do it like this:

We connect AirPods to our iPhone. We open the Settings application. We play in General. We enter the information. We select AirPods. We see if the version matches the new one, in this case, 6a321,

To always be updated with the latest technology, subscribe to our official and verified Andro4all channel on WhatsApp.