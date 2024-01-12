Aquaman: Amber Heard returns to cinema after divorce from Johnny Depp and thanks her fans

After experiencing a few difficult years following her highly publicized divorce from Johnny Depp, actress Amber Heard is returning to the cinema.

Amber Heard reprized her role as Mira “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”, The actress took to social media to thank her fans for the overwhelming support she has received from those who watched the DC Studios film.

“It took a while, but Aquaman 2 makes its grand entrance”Amber Heard posted her message on Instagram along with a series of photos from the filming of the movie. “Thank you to all my fans for the tremendous support and love for Mira’s return to AQ. Thank you so much.”

Amber Heard played the role of Mira for the first time Justice League Before reprising his role in the film in 2017 aquaman Directed by James Wan from 2018. Following Aquaman’sDirected by Wan from a screenplay by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, it was released on December 22, 2023. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom It takes place several years after Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) becomes king of Atlantis, marries Mera, and has a son, whom they name Arthur Jr.

A sequel to the film was announced following the allegations made by Amber Heard against Johnny Depp. An online petition demands the actress’ removal from the sequel Aquaman’s Has collected more than 1.5 million signatures.

Heard, who filmed her scenes for the Aquaman sequel before the trial in Virginia, argued on the witness stand that her reputation and career had been “damaged” by Johnny Depp’s public attacks against her.

“I really fought to stay in the film. They didn’t want to include me in the film”Amber Heard said at the time.

“I was given a script, then I was given new versions of the script with action scenes removed that depicted my character and another character – no spoilers – two characters pitted against each other. were fighting, and they basically took a lot out of my role. They took a lot out of me.”He said.