At least 23 people killed in landslide in Colombia

Bogota Colombia.- At least 23 people died this Friday and around 30 people are stranded landslide In an indigenous community in the northwest of ColombiaAn official of the Choco government department gave this information to AFP. According to the official, the road from Medellin city to Quibdo was closed due to several landslides. “Many people” got out of their vehicles and “took shelter in a house” near the municipality of Carmen de Atrato, he said, “but unfortunately an avalanche hit and they were buried under it.”

Vice President Francia Márquez reported on X Network (formerly Twitter) that “about” 30 people were injured by the avalanche.

It has been raining for more than 24 hours in an area next to the Pacific Ocean that is home to one of the world’s wettest rainforests. Pictures shared on social networks and television channels showed destroyed cars amid mud and landslides.

According to the official who spoke to AFP, there are “numerous” landslides that make the work of rescue workers and firefighters already in the area difficult. “There have even been calls to reach them with helicopters as access is difficult due to several landslides,” he said.

Jaime Herrera, the mayor of Carmen de Atrato, assured Caracol television that there are people who are “very injured” and many people underground, without giving any figures.

Although Colombia is going through a dry season, the State Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies (IDEAM) earlier reported heavy rains in some departments of the Pacific and Amazon.