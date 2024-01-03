“Arboleda’s handball was from the NBA, it’s unbelievable they didn’t whistle it”

2024-01-03

Following the Grand Final in which Olimpia were crowned three-time undefeated champions against Motagua, Águilas coach Diego Vázquez broke his silence following the Blue debacle and referred to a controversial action during the match. Vázquez described the feelings inside Nido after the 2–1 loss and specifically talked about Justin Arboleda’s handball in the area, which was not acknowledged as a penalty by Said Martínez, indicating that That it was an “NBA game”.

“I didn’t talk about the final, but to describe it to you emotionally, watching the NBA play (Arboleda’s hand) it’s unbelievable that they didn’t whistle it. It was practically 2-0, he just had to It needed to be killed and thrown into the circle,” La questioned. Barbi will remember the role of refereeing body in the Grand Final of the Apertura 2023. “It was something that had never been seen before, but we are getting over it because emotionally it makes you so angry because it’s unbelievable, even though we can’t say or say anything, it’s a very There is sung NBA drama that is much more than the word rude,” added Vazquez in an interview with Sports TVC.

