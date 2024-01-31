Dua Lipa stars in the film Argyle alongside Henry Cavill

Extremely talented in many fields, 28-year-old British-Albanian singer Dua Lipa is following in the footsteps of Lady Gaga, Angel and Alana Haim by turning actress. She will actually star in a spy movie argyle Following a secret but notable appearance at the blockbuster in January 2024 barbieIn 2023. Starting a new business?



Dua Lipa and Henry Cavill in Argyll (2024) © Apple TV+.

Looks like no one can stop the British-English pop star dua lipaThe 28-year-old, who has created chart-topping hits and iconic collaborations ,elton john,angela, But music is no longer his only hobby. The artist for whom perfume is an inspiration Yves Saint Laurent Launched his lifestyle newsletter Service95, in which he shares his good tips as well as articles on social issues. And this year she is heading for another adventure. like lady gaga, Angela and Alana Haim, all three of whom have shined in cinema recently, The Interpreter nostalgia for the future (2020) is being released in two films, in 2023 and 2024.

Trailer for Argyll (2024) by Matthew Vaughn

Dua Lipa to play James Bond girl opposite Henry Cavill in blockbuster Argyll we’ll see him inside argyle, which will be released in theaters on January 31, 2024, after being planned for the Apple TV+ platform. Made by the husband of claudia schiffer, Matthew Vaughn (kingsman, kick ass), the film has been revealed in a crossed out trailer. we search for actors Henry Cavill To embrace dua lipa Transformed. Blonde and wearing a gold Versace dress, she has the aura of a James Bond girl and has a lot of intelligence. In fact, she declares the hero Magician and of man of Steel ,I hope you dress as well as dance wellWith the singer and,actor, We’ll also get Samuel L. Jackson, Sam Rockwell (the green line, iron Man 2) or Bryce Dallas Howard (jurassic world, spider man 3, But also a cat who plays a central role and who is none other than Claudia Schiffer’s cat (in real life). Fans of Matthew Vaughn’s offbeat films should seek this out argyle Same atmosphere as the success story, crazy, touching and funny kingsman,



One of the posters for the film Argyle (2024).

This action and spy thriller that promises madness Austin Powers – is taken from a little-known novel by Ellie Conway, which – with humor – tells the story of the greatest detective on the planet and the plot takes place in the four corners of the world, specifically the United States and England. in feature film argyle, the novelist himself is part of an affair in which the heroes of his books are involved. Summary of the movie? ,Ellie Conway, the reclusive author of a series of bestselling detective novels, whose idea of ​​happiness is a quiet evening at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. But the quiet evenings come to an end when the plots of Ely’s books, centering on secret agent Argyll and his battle to destroy a global network of spies, begin to resemble the covert operations of a real spy organization. At home! Along with Detective Aiden, who is allergic to cats, Ellie travels the world with Alfie in her backpack to engage in a race against time across the four corners of the world to outwit dangerous killers and prevent her fantasies from overtaking reality. journey takes.,



Dua Lipa in Barbie (2023) © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.