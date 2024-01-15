Arévalo assured that the Attorney General “refuses to follow the law”.

,I have no personal conflict with the prosecutor.“She (Porrus Argueta) simply refuses to follow the law,” Arévalo de León said, when reporters at a press conference questioned him about whether he had made some kind of deal with the prosecutor.

The 67-year-old President also said The law obliges the Prosecutor to coordinate with the President in meetings of ministers “And we know what his actions have been in the past.”

Nearing the completion of two months in office, Arévalo de León gave this assurance Will take action against the Attorney GeneralAfter two unsuccessful attempts to meet him, he could not meet during January.

During his first month in office, Arévalo de León sent the Minister of the Interior (Interior), Francisco Jiménez, To coordinate actions with the Attorney General in security matters.

On January 3, before taking office, Arévalo de León assured this in an interview with EFE I will ask for the resignation of the Attorney General, However, during his first 45 days in office This has not been explicitly requested.

MP’s reaction

Following the statements of Bernardo Arévalo, The Public Ministry responded through its X account and stressed that the prosecutor “is in charge of strict compliance with the laws of the country.”

“The President initiates a meeting of the Council of Ministers, and the Political Constitution of the Republic and the Law of the Executive Branch clearly establish the manner in which the Council is first integrated.” which is not possible to be composed of people other than those established by law“The MP said this in relation to the invitation that the President extended to the Prosecutor to attend the meeting of the Council of Ministers.

Similarly, the Attorney General, as a representative of national unity, sent an invitation to the President to convene a working meeting to coordinate inter-institutional efforts in favor of crime victims. – Guatemalan MP (@MPguatemala) 26 February 2024

Furthermore, the MP said that the prosecutor Invited the President to a meeting to “coordinate inter-institutional efforts in favor of crime victims”And this was accomplished after meeting with the Ministry of Interior, which was assigned by the President.

Last week, Canada joined the United States and the European Union Sanctions against Porras Argueta as well as against prosecutors and a judge involved In efforts to “undermine democracy”.

trip to europe

Arévalo de Leon returned this Monday from a ten-day trip to Europe Held meetings with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and Spanish Government President Pedro SanchezAlso held meetings with various organizations such as the International Olympic Committee and United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk.