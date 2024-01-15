Price of Dollar: Know the exchange rate of today, February 26

The dollar started with a mixed trend. Last Friday it closed with gains and remains above S/3.70

He exchange rate Today matches the price reported on Friday, February 16, when Central Reserve Bank (BCR) Confirmed closing the day at S/3,797. With this, the US currency is 2.43% stronger than the Peruvian Sol so far in 2024.

The dollar gained after the publication of new unemployment claims, which totaled 201,000 compared to the expected 217,000, which strengthened the labor market.

The BCR inflation report at the national level is expected this week. Expectations are positive that it is already approaching the target range. In January, inter-annual (national) inflation was 2.95% and in metropolitan Lima it was 3.02%.

dollar price to buy and sell

Next, we tell you what the prices are buy and sell The dollar that is recorded in exchange houses and informal currency exchange markets:

According to the quéestaeldolar.pe platform, money changers They buy the dollar at S/3.78 and sell it at S/3.81 on average.

while in Digital Exchange HouseThe greenback has an estimated buy price of S/3.78 and is sold for around S/3.80.