This is the drug that’s revolutionizing skin care

Research and scientific discoveries are progressing rapidly. in 2012, Nobel Prize in Medicine It was provided thanks to the work of Japanese Shinya Yamanaka of Kobe University.

He confirmed that it was already possible Genetically reprogramming any adult cell in the body to repair a damaged or aging organ.Or create a new one in the lab.

Since once an organ has developed in the human body, can this process be repeated? This is the idea on which regenerative medicine, But first, how does it work?

“The regenerative medicine is she cellular damage repair process, is not only about preventing damage, but also about reversing it. Is this physicalover the past few years, external factors such as sun, environmental pollution or intrinsic factor Such as bad diet or alcohol, there are damages like photoaging, elastosis, hyperpigmentation, wrinkles, sagging etc. With regenerative medicine, We manage to fight, repair and reverse all these changes“Dr. Inmaculada says Adam Puss Dermalin Clinic,

Regenerative medicine thus takes aesthetic medicine to another level by introducing New techniques and treatments To improve appearance. “I am a supporter of regenerative medicine Does not leave any negative aesthetic impression, Repairs and improves skin quality in a physical and natural way, Healthy skin is youthful, glowing, smooth, firm and blemish-free skin,” says the doctor.





then we present Discoveries that meet new customer needs: ,Consumers are increasingly demanding“They want products with quick results and completely safe without requiring any effort on their part,” Inmaculada Adam Paus tells us.

Thus, the doctors of Dermalin Clinic confirm that “LMedicine is constantly evolving, We are learning how our tissues work, how they deteriorate, how they are damaged, the vital inter- and intercellular communications, and so, the science, to improve and reverse this as knowledge expands. Moving forward.

In the skin area it is without a doubt Growing needs from consumers drive industry to invest “Do more of this type of research, and develop new products that they know are in high demand by the population.”





The skin can be treated at any age because “it is a Repair the medicine if there is any damage And prevention can also be done by enhancing skin quality and avoiding or delaying this damage,” says Dr. Adam Poss.

He Croma Pharmaceutical Laboratory proposal of four treatments which are based on physical biostimulatorAnd they get an “A” Improves all skin quality parameters Like smoothness, glow, reduction in spots, wrinkles, physical looseness after 3-4 weeks of treatment,” explains the doctor.

Thus, from Chroma, they propose four biostimulators that correspond to a precise area. He Filart matches with face and body and goals Prevent and delay the sagging process, He philart eyes rejuvenatesImproves elasticity and roughness of EarWhich affect the look.

For his part, filart next improves the skin hydration, elasticity, trophism, firmness and appearance of the skin. result is one glowing and revitalized skin With a shiny touch. ultimately filart hair Treats scalp, hair, eyebrows and delicate areas of skin. This treatment supports hair follicle revitalization And this accelerated child growth,

In addition to medical treatments, the expert recommends taking care of yourself in every way: “I recommend taking care not only of your outside with creams or aesthetic medical treatments, but also of your inside.” Lifestyle, physical and psychological habits, We accept ourselves as we are and be the best we can be for our age,” he insists.



It also emphasizes the importance of taking care of yourself from a young age healthy habits For our skin and our body. “We are more aware than ever that we must Take care of yourself every day and from an early ageNot only when a visible sign has already appeared,” says the doctor.

His fundamental advice is “morning and night skin cleansingUse creams appropriate for your skin type and sun protection”, in addition good diet and exerciseWhich are the basis of healthy life.

Regenerative medicine allows you to feel good physically, but it also works to improve health reduce cell damage, The doctor concluded, “I like my job as long as I can make my patients look better, feel better and help them stay healthy.”