Argentina mocks Liga MX for Salomon Rondon’s goal

salomon rondonHidalgo, one of the signings of Pachuca for this Clausura 2024, began to perform with the team in his debut with the team against Cruz Azul. Tuzos beats La Máquina 1-0 thanks for doing too much of Venezuelan strikerWho made the difference against Martin Anselmi’s pupils in the 78th.

Anselmi’s team once again disappointed their fans, who returned to the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium after losing in their presentation against Almada’s team. Despite the new project, Late Were made noise By those who were on the premises.

Touzos, on the other hand, celebrated after starting the Clausura 2024 on the right foot, although not everything was happiness, because argentina He They made fun of Mexican football For both Rondon, who played the entire 2023 with River Plate.

What did Argentina say about Liga MX?

ole diary Rondon had a great debut, making his Mexican football debut with an important goal for Pachuca. However, the publication (which was made on social networks argentina He will ridicule of Liga MXwhich he described as an “amateur” competition.

in fact, some users Until he commented Thanks to which Venezuela shone in Mexico’s first division low level Of this, compared to Argentina’s elite.

Likewise, also he pointed till light blue defensive The former player of clubs such as Everton, Málaga and Las Palmas was unable to cut down the action and sent him into the back of the net.

“Mexican soccer is so bad, even the refrigerator can’t jog here,” “It’s the MX League, obviously (I was going to score a goal)” “I’ll go and score 2”, “Amateur football”“The defense looks like an amateur tournament”, “There you realize how easy that poor football is, here according to Rivers it was a cone.”