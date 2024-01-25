Argentina’s Ricardo Gareca is the new coach of Chile’s national team.

2024-01-25

“Passion and experience… ricardo garreca Will lead the path of #Roja in his next challenges. Welcome, Professor!”, he published the selection on his social networks.

Argentinian Ricardo Gareca, The former Peruvian coach was announced this Thursday as the new coach of the Chile football team ahead of the Copa America 2024 and the remaining World Cup qualifiers.

GarekaThe 65-year-old arrived in Chile to replace Argentinian Eduardo Berizzo, who resigned in November after a poor campaign after a year and a half in charge of the team, with just one win in official matches.

Tiger’ Gareka The National Football Association said he would lead La Roja until the end of qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and that his contract would be automatically extended if they qualified for the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada. .

According to the local press, he will receive about three million dollars annually.

Gareka He led the Peruvian team between 2015 and 2022, during which period he managed to qualify the Incas for the 2018 World Cup in Russia after 36 years.

The main objective of the new coach will be to straighten the path chili Towards the World Cup.