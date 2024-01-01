Was Hailee Steinfeld at the Bills game? Everything You Need to Know About Josh Allen’s Girlfriend

Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen and actress Hailee Steinfeld have been together for a while. The pair were spotted together several times during the 2023 off-season, and it looks like their relationship is going strong.

However, Steinfeld did not look forward to the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Josh Allen and company lost 27–24 and were eliminated from Super Bowl contention.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld’s relationship timeline

Here’s a brief timeline of the relationship between Allen and Steinfeld:

May 2023

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld were first seen together in May 2023, just a month after Allen split from his longtime girlfriend Brittany Williams. The Pro Bowler was spotted with Steinfeld at a restaurant in New York City.

July 2023

The new couple was seen together on Independence Day. The pair were spotted in Mexico and having a great time.

August 2023

Josh Allen comments about his relationship with Hailee Steinfeld for the first time. He said of the paparazzi attention:

“The fact that anyone cares about it still blows my mind. I, just, love feeling this gross feeling. Insecurity. No privacy. I was like, ‘What’s with people. It is wrong?'”

January 2024

Hailee Steinfeld attended the Buffalo Bills’ wild-card round game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Perhaps this inspired the former Wyoming player, as Allen completed 21 passes for 203 yards, scoring three touchdowns with no interceptions. Allen also added 74 rushing yards and another touchdown for good measure.

Bills fans will hope Allen’s famous girlfriend attends more games in the future.

How did Josh Allen perform in the 2024 playoffs?

Josh Allen did everything possible to break the Bills’ Super Bowl illusion, and he was their best offensive player so far in the playoffs this season.

He threw for an impressive 203 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and zero picks, leading the Bills to a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He also added 74 rushing yards and a ground TD for good measure. The Bills won by two points, and their franchise QB was a big reason why.

The next matchup was against longtime rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills kept it competitive against the defending champions, giving Patrick Mahomes and Co. a tough fight.

Once again, Allen was determined, with the Pro Bowler accumulating a stat line of 186 passing yards, one passing touchdown and zero interceptions. Allen also added 72 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.

However, despite Allen’s efforts, the bills fell far short. This is the team’s latest heartbreaking playoff loss, and they will need to regroup next season.



