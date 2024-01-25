Family of missing Cuban woman disappointed with police action

Yoandri Marin of Cuba, brother of Carildi MarinA The young man with no address in Havana He said that he has been very disappointed with the work of the police since December 14.

“I feel very disappointed by the police and investigative work regarding my sister’s case (…) I ask all institutions in Cuba to help us find her whereabouts”he wrote on Facebook this Thursday.

He said his father was at the “plaza” to “lodge a complaint” about the police action in the case.

“Till date they have not given any reason to the family about the investigation process.”insisted the young man, who repeated this request anyone with information Call them anytime at 54291630.

He concluded, “A family never rests until she’s found. We love you so much, my sister.”

Facebook capture/Yoandre Marin

Carildi Marin – 24 years old and mother of a little girl – told Missing since Thursday, December 14, when she left for a party in the Cerro municipality in Havana and never returned home.

In their desperation, the family also considered the possibility that Carildi – who lives in Paraga in the Arroyo Naranjo municipality – had left the country.

The girl’s brother told that he had also received a call. Ransom request from Mexicobut later concluded that it was an attempted “scam”.

On several occasions since the announcement of the disappearance, Yoandri Marin has reiterated that the family will not give up in their efforts to search for the young woman and has even speculated about the possibility that Carildi may be found in her Being held by someone against one’s will.

In the first days after she was reported missing, Yoandri Marín claimed that he had received reports that his sister had allegedly been seen on more than one occasion in different areas of the municipality of Cerro – La Lechera or Esquina. D through Tejas – something that surprised many people. Internet users questioned whether this was a voluntary disappearance.

Among his other publications, Young Man Asked for help from drivers who are able to transport from December 14 Young Carildi Marin somewhere.

In recent months there have been frequent reports of disappearances of Cubans, as well as the publication of requests for help through social networks to obtain information, amid increasing violence in the country.