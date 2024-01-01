Find out who is eligible and how to apply

As a result of a settlement following a class action lawsuit, Bank of America customers in Florida may have the opportunity to receive up to $500 in compensation. Here we provide you all the necessary details.

Why was Bank of America sued?

The banking institution faced a class action lawsuit related to violations of the Florida Consumer Collection Practices Act (FCCPA). Bank of America is accused of sending late-night debt collection messages to account holders in violation of the FCCPA. This law prohibits communication with the debtor between 9:00 pm and 8:00 am in his or her time zone without the debtor’s prior consent.

Bank of America, although not admitting wrongdoing, agreed to pay $500,000 to resolve the claims filed.

Who is eligible to receive compensation?

Florida residents who have received messages, calls, or any type of communication from Bank of America between 9:00 pm and 8:00 am in their local time zone since April 22, 2020 may be eligible.

How to request compensation

To receive the payment, eligible customers must submit a valid claim form by January 26, 2024. The form is available here.

Importantly, the exact payout will vary depending on the number of claims filed, but class members could receive up to $500. If you meet the requirements, do not hesitate to submit your claim before the mentioned deadline.