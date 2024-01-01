Peconic Bay Medical Center is one of the best in New York State for pulmonary care and gastrointestinal medicine

Peconic Bay Medical Center is ranked among the best in New York state in several areas of health care by the Healthgrades organization, the hospital said in a statement.

PBMC was ranked second in New York State for pulmonary care and third for gastrointestinal care. Riverhead Hospital was also ranked fourth in overall gastrointestinal care. The care center said the recognitions “underscore the hospital’s commitment to excellence in specialty health services to improve the level of care available to the residents of Eastern Suffolk County.”

“The ranking reflects Peconic Bay Medical Center’s continued investment in cutting-edge technologies, hiring of top talent and patient-centric approach to healthcare,” said Amy Loeb, EdD, MBA, RN, CEO of Peconic Bay Medical Center. “The hospital is dedicated to being at the forefront of medical advancements to provide the highest quality care to the people of the East End community and beyond. “We are proud of all of our teams who made this possible.”

PBMC is also the only Northwell facility to rank in the top five in the gastrointestinal and pulmonary categories. PBMC’s Dr. Sara Cerone, chief of gastroenterology, and Dr. Rajeev Patel, chief of pulmonology and critical care, played critical roles in leading their teams to these accomplishments, the unit’s statement said, adding that this recognition is a great moment for PBMC. After receiving five awards. Star rating from Healthgrades for Heart Attack Treatment, Heart Failure Treatment and Coronary Intervention Procedures, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment, Stroke Pneumonia Treatment, Sepsis Treatment, Respiratory Failure Treatment and Hip Fracture Treatment .

Healthgrades ratings are determined by analyzing millions of Medicare patient claims over three years. HealthGrades evaluates hospitals based only on clinical outcomes: risk-adjusted mortality and complications. By focusing on what matters most – patient outcomes – Healthgrades ratings provide important feedback to both patients and hospitals. The 2024 Hospital Assessment evaluated patient mortality and complication rates in nearly 4,500 hospitals across the country to identify the best performers.

In 2024, PBMC plans to open its expanded emergency department as part of a $92 million investment announced in June 2023. With this enhanced set of services, PBMC is set to build on its track record of success and continue to deliver standards. The healthcare center is said to be the most advanced healthcare facility in the region.