Artificial Intelligence will change our lives in five years: Bill Gates’ sensitive prediction





It’s no secret that Bill Gates is passionate about artificial intelligence, and he now predicts that the technology will be transformative for everyone in the next five years.

By: CNN

The rise of artificial intelligence has raised fears that this technology will eliminate millions of jobs around the world. The International Monetary Fund reported this week that the rise of AI could impact nearly 40% of jobs worldwide.

Gates doesn’t necessarily disagree with that idea, but he believes history shows that with every new technology comes fear and then a new opportunity.

“Just like we did with agricultural productivity in 1900, people wondered, ‘Hey, what are people going to do?’ In fact, many new things were created, many new job categories, and we are in a much better position than we were when everyone was dedicated to agricultural work,” Gates said. “It will be that way.”

In an interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria on Tuesday, Gates predicted that AI will make everyone’s life easier, specifically pointing to helping doctors with their paperwork, which “takes that work away.” That’s the part they don’t like.” “We can make it very efficient.”

