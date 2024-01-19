Astros agree to terms with Josh Hader for five seasons

The Astros have agreed to terms on a five-year, $95 million deal with Josh Hader, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand on Friday. The club has not confirmed.
Haider will earn US$19 million per season with this new contract, which has no exit clause or club option. The total US$95 million is more than the deal that Puerto Rican Edwin Diaz signed with the Mets last winter for US$102 million, which was valued at US$93.2 million after deferred money.
According to a source, Hader’s deal includes a no-trade clause, as well as a bonus for winning the Reliever of the Year award, which is named after the Mariano Rivera Award in the American League.
Many consider Hader to be one of the best left-handed relievers in baseball. The flamethrower was named to five All-Star games this year before entering free agency for the first time in his career.
The 29-year-old pitcher entered the free market in style this year, demonstrating that the ups and downs he showed in 2022 were nothing more than an anomaly.
Hader pitched brilliantly for the Padres in 2023, posting a 1.28 ERA in 56.1 innings, holding opponents to just a .163 batting average and a slugging percentage of .224.
Additionally, Hader is known for being one of the most consistent relievers in the game, having pitched at least 50 innings in each of his full seasons (not counting 2020) since 2018, while only returning to the injury list. Were in. On one occasion, when his COVID-19 test came back positive.
(TagstoTranslate)MLB(T)Baseball(T)Major League Baseball