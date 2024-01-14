Margot Robbie, Prada – Hollywood Reporter

From left: Margot Robbie, Colman Domingo, Emily Blunt and Charles Melton

No two awards shows are alike: The 2024 Golden Globes Awards, airing on CBS in January. 7 increased its viewership by 50 percent from the previous year, averaging 9.4 million viewers. The 29th Critics’ Choice Awards, by contrast, will air just a week later in January on The CW. 14, averaging only 1 million viewers. This meant that the Globes had about 10th the viewership of the Critics’ Choice Awards.

But despite the Critics’ Choice Awards’ lower viewership, luxury brands still raked in a huge amount of media exposure for dressing stars at the show, the latest findings from the 2024 Red Carpet Power Rankings revealed.

At the Critics’ Choice Awards, the No. 1 fashion brand on the red carpet was Prada, which earned a media-impact value (MIV) of $5.1 million, according to data reported by LaunchMetrics. hollywood reporter In an exclusive partnership that is tracking the buzz generated by brands and stars on the red carpet throughout awards season.

Margot Robbie at the 29th Critics’ Choice Awards in January. 14, 2024. Philip Faraone/Getty Images

Prada’s $5.1 million haul at Critics’ Choice is an undeniably impressive figure for an awards show telecast that drew only a fraction of the Globes’ audience. This is especially not a mere 10th of what the globe’s biggest brand earns. There, the top luxury brand was Dior, which earned a media-impact value (MIV) of $15 million, according to LaunchMetrics. (The data company’s proprietary MIV figure assigns a monetary value to the combined impact for brands from online and social media posts and editorial stories.)

The numbers highlight a key fact about red carpet coverage: Even though viewers probably won’t watch, they’ll still engage in conversations about who wore what.

This week, heart And LaunchMetrics’ latest Red Carpet Power Rankings results also reveal who the top five women and top five men on the Critics’ Choice Awards red carpet were in terms of performance earned for brands, Margot Robbie in Balmain ($2.5 million MIV ) And may decemberLeading the way is Charles Melton at Valentino ($MIV of $751K).

Perhaps most surprising: Which stars are so powerful that they made each list twice? Check out the results below, as well as notable details for each category.

Top fashion brands: Prada on top

Philip Faraone/Getty Images for Fiji Water

The night’s winner, Prada, dressed five stars for the Critics’ Choice Awards: Dua Lipa, Tom Holland, Brie Larson, Brit Marling and Young Mazino. Who among them boasts of having an Instagram following of 88.6 million people? Nominated for Best Song barbieOf course, “Dance the Night”. Dua Lipa’s impressive following undoubtedly influenced Prada’s top spot in the rankings, while social media also went into a frenzy over Hollande’s dapper three-piece suit.

Louis Vuitton (who dressed Emma Stone, Bradley Cooper and Jodie Foster) was hot on the heels of Prada; Armani (seen on Emily Blunt, Carey Mulligan, Paul Giamatti and Brendan Fraser) and Dolce & Gabbana (which adorned Jennifer Aniston, Oprah Winfrey and John Krasinski).

Rounding out the top five is Balmain, which created a custom red gown for star and producer Robbie of the biggest movie of 2023, helping the beloved Paris-based label earn an MIV of $2.5 million.

Top 5 Women: Margot Robbie Leading

Excel/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Robbie and writer-director Greta Gerwig (wearing a Molly Goddard dress) created a viral moment when host Chelsea Handler brought them on stage to deliver an impromptu acceptance speech for Best Comedy Film, a category that was awarded before the broadcast. Was. Combine all those elements, and the attention undoubtedly helped highlight her rose-trimmed Balmain dress, catapulting Robbie to the top of the list of actresses who earned the most media exposure for their red carpet looks that night Did.

Equally interesting is the fact that Emily Blunt took home not one, but two categories. In her red pearl Giorgio Armani Privé gown, Blunt earned the famed Italian design house a $2.1 million MIV, while her platinum and diamond jewelry by Tiffany & Co., which also included a stunning pair of Jean Schlumberger fan earrings, This resulted in an MIV of $1. million.

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton and Julianne Moore in Chanel at the 29th Critics’ Choice Awards Kevin Mazur/Getty Images (2)

Emma Stone received the Best Actress Award poor things It was the perfect opportunity to revisit her custom one-shoulder Louis Vuitton gown and propel the actress into the top five rankings with an MIV of $1.3 million. may december Meanwhile, nominee Julianne Moore garnered social-media buzz for the ease of her plum-colored Chanel Haute Couture strapless gown, which was enough to earn the No. 5 spot with $737k in media-impact value.

Top 5 men: Charles Melton leads the group

Excel/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Red carpet pundit praising another rustinColeman arrived at Domingo Valentino Haute Couture wearing a mustard-colored suit and a textured off-the-shoulder coat, both from the Italian house’s Fall 2023 Haute Couture collection. “I feel like a king,” Domingo said on the red carpet, and social media clearly agreed, resulting in the eponymous actor ranking No. 2 on this list with $616k in media-influence value. . Meanwhile, Domingo’s gold Christian Louboutin shoes earned their own buzz on social media, helping the actor land fifth place on the list: “The shoes turned it into madness,” one user wrote on Wayman + Mika. “Domingo’s high-profile stylist responded in an Instagram post.

John Krasinski in Dolce & Gabbana and Matt Bomer in Berluti on the Critics’ Choice Awards red carpet. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

But who tops this list? may decemberCharles Melton is also at Valentino, with his Spring 2024 crimson-toned ready-to-wear suit receiving over 41,000 likes on his Instagram account (against 5.5 million followers) and an MIV of $751,000. John Krasinski’s Tiffany & Co. brooch, an iconic Jean Schlumberger “Paris Flames” design worn over his Dolce & Gabbana evening suit, earned enough buzz to propel the actor-director to the No. 3 spot at MIV with $317,000 , while Matt Bomer secured the position. Rounded out the list with his electric-blue tuxedo by Berluti, a bold color that contributed $180,000 to MIV.

Top Watch and Jewelry Brands: Tiffany & Co. Score

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Tiffany & Co., Cartier and Bulgari continued their one-two-three dominance that began at the Golden Globes, while other brands moved around, and two new entries made their move.

America Ferrera and Rachel Brosnahan wore Pomellato jewelry to the Critics’ Choice Awards, whose placement totaled $379,000 in media-impact value and landed the brand on the awards show’s latest list of the top 10 watch and jewelry brands. But the biggest surprise was the presence of the Vacheron Constantin on the list, which trailed the Omega in MIV by just $1,000. Vacheron Constantin was most prominently worn by Hugh Kwan, while Omega was worn by many other stars including Melton, Domingo, Barry Keoghan, Nicolas Braun and Bill Hader.

However, it may have been the Elsa Peretti brooch that enabled Tiffany & Co. to retain its top spot on the list. Critics’ Choice Best Actor winner Jeremy Alan White wore Peretti’s poppy-inspired Amapola brooch in sterling silver and red silk with his pinstriped suit by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello — and that red color stood out against the dark pinstriped jacket on stage. Result? Certainly this contributed largely to Tiffany & Co.’s $1.9 million haul in MIV.

Top Five Accessory Brands: Christian Louboutin Rules

Philip Faraone/Getty Images for Fiji Water

Worn by stars including Lily Gladstone, Barry Keoghan and Quinta Brunson, Christian Louboutin still tops the accessories list after two awards shows, earning an MIV of $662k from the Critics’ Choice Awards (after earning $3.2 million at the Globes ). But a new contender emerged in the category: Oliver Peoples, the eyewear brand that’s been making a concerted effort this awards season.

Bear’Best Supporting Actress winners Ayo Edebiri, Ke Hui Kwan and American fiction’Jeffrey Wright was among the stars who wore the brand’s sunglasses and goggles to the event, but none of them can claim the social-media power of Billie Eilish, whose Instagram follower count stands at an incredible 110 million. Is. It is this effect that results in an eyewear brand finding its place in the list of high-wattage footwear brands predominantly used by stylish women and men.

Next up for the red carpet power rankings: Results from the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will be posted early next week, while the next awards show to be tracked will be the 66th annual Grammy Awards, set for Sunday, Feb. 4, and is airing on CBS.