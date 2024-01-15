AT&T network outage; Verizon, T-Mobile and Cricket are also affected

AT&T users were left without service this Thursday, February 22, 2024, due to a cell phone network failure that disrupted communications for millions of people in the United States.

Some people with Verizon, Cricket and T-Mobile also reported problems with their phone service. They had to use their social platforms to publicize the failures by connecting to Wi-Fi networks or home internet providers like Spectrum. The word #outage was trending on X this Thursday morning.

According to the DownDetector website, as of 3 a.m. this Thursday there are more than 75,000 AT&T customers who have reported a site outage. As of 7 a.m., more than 13,000 Cricket users were without service, Verizon had about 4,000 and T-Mobile had another 2,000. Boost Mobile and StraightTalk combined had about 1,400 people report service outages. These are only reports from users who used other means to report connection issues on that website.

It appears that the only unaffected users are those who have MetroPCS. Many people associated with this service took advantage of this opportunity to claim that they were the only ones who were not in touch that day. However, MetroPCS uses T-Mobile towers to provide coverage.

Cities in large metropolitan areas are urging the population via social networks to try to find a landline phone if they need to call 911.

Affected people will find the abbreviation SOS at the top, right, next to the coverage signal on the cell phone screen.

AT&T acknowledged there was a problem but did not provide a reason for the system failure. An estimated time for restoration of service was also not given.

“Some of our customers are experiencing a disruption in their service this morning. “We are working immediately to restore service,” AT&T said in a statement. dallas morning news, “We recommend that you use Wi-Fi to make calls until service is restored.”

Fort Worth police posted on Twitter this morning that they were aware of the outage at AT&T and other providers. The police department assured that the blackout would not affect calls to 911. “We are available to meet your emergency needs,” they published.

