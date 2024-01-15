Incidence of facial necrosis increases due to intrusive aesthetic treatments

“More and more adverse effects and more cases of facial necrosis are being reported because aesthetic treatments are being performed by people who do not have knowledge of facial anatomy, so there is a risk of a blood vessel being punctured when they inject. The risk is high, leading to lifelong sequelae for that person”.

The President and Vice President of the Spanish Society of Aesthetic Medicine (SEME), Juan Antonio López and Sergio Fernández, respectively, have taken advantage of the presentation of the report. Perception and use of aesthetic medicine in Spain 2023 To alert about the huge lack of knowledge about aesthetic medical treatments among citizens (even for those who have undergone it), how this facilitates high rates of infiltration in this rapidly growing activity. which cause public health problems.

ignorance

According to this report, 22% of the population admit that they do not know what aesthetic therapy is and the rest often do not know how to differentiate the treatments performed by a beautician from those that involve injections or others such as Medical work is included. treatment. Minimally invasive techniques, and techniques involving surgery.

Furthermore, although most respondents who have had some aesthetic treatment know where they got it done, there are 6% who do not know how to indicate what type of professional applied it or their training .



There are 8% people who say they got beauty touch-ups at home istock

In this sense, it turns out that there are more than 28% of people who admit to receiving touch-ups or beauty techniques at the hairdresser (10), at home (8.3%), at the physiotherapy center, at the gym or from someone. We do. at the dentist.

“We’ve found that people do fillers at home, in hotels, and even in cafeteria bathrooms; they do fillers as if they were buying mascara, and it’s not the same as injecting a product into the face. “which can lead to adverse reactions and lifelong consequences,” Lopez emphasized.

SEME representatives pointed out that there are people who buy hyaluronic acid online without any knowledge or control over the traceability of the product, including whether it has been exposed to the sun; Then they watch tutorials on YouTube about how to apply it and inject it. “Without knowing that this is a medical procedure that requires informed consent, which must be applied by someone with recognized training in aesthetic medicine, who assesses and controls the risks.

As an example, he explained that if filler is injected at home, the person will not have medication to counteract potential adverse effects, whereas a doctor, even if a blood vessel has been punctured, will have it. Will have the resources to treat and prevent it. From the area becoming necrotic.





The doctors explained that in their consultations they see more and more cases of people who have gone to the beauty center for a touch-up and since it has gone wrong but they do not take responsibility, so they go to them. Short treatment and then complain to the clinic letting them know there is liability insurance.

“Administration should take into account that this infiltration, in addition to causing health problems, also impacts public health, as many people go to the emergency room when they experience adverse effects” due to poor beauty treatments. , commented SEME President.

the user

47% of the population has received some treatment

Studies on the use of aesthetic medicine show that in 2023 47% of the Spanish population will undergo some treatment of this type. And, when users are compared with the data they have from 2017, they see that the demand for aesthetic medicine has increased. All in the youngest group, those between 16 and 25, and those over 45. In particular, the percentage of those under the age of 25 who have had some aesthetic treatment has increased from 14% to 20%, with revision of the lips, cheekbones and nose being the most requested touch-ups by the age of 18. Are.

Among the older group, demand for treatment has increased by ten percentage points, particularly because more and more members of this generation baby boom Those who undergo facial restructuring, hyaluronic acid infiltration, undergo laser or pulsed light treatments to reduce skin photoaging, or undergo weight loss treatments.

Overall, according to data from the Spanish Society of Aesthetic Medicine, the five most requested aesthetic medical treatments last year were IPL (intense pulsed light), hyaluronic acid, mesotherapy, PRP (platelet-rich plasma) and fillers with toxins.

