Atlanta Braves sign Venezuelan Sandy Leon

the set of atlanta braves Received one of the most unfortunate news of the beginning of this season. A few days ago, the early receiver, shaun murphy, has suffered an injury that will keep him out of action for several weeks. To cover his absence, he has made several moves, including recent signings.

For March 29, atlanta braves Visited Citizens Bank Park Of philadelphia phillies, The second engagement in a series of three took place there. In this comparison, shaun murphy reliever faced matt strammWhere he swung at one of his pitches, causing pain in the muscles of his left arm.

After hours he got relief through profile team officerThat the veteran receiver was added to the ten-day injured list for the above, and because of this, chadwick tromp Was promoted to fill his post.

Atlanta Braves sign veteran Venezuelan catcher

Thanks to the report of the correspondent of atlanta braves, Grant McCauleyIn social networksIt was revealed that the organization took the services of sandy leone, 35 year old mask has 12 seasons of experience Major League Baseball (MLB), During that time he struggled Washington Nationals, boston red sox (World Series Champion in 2018), cleveland patron, miami marlins, minnesota twins And Texas Rangers (Also champion in 2023).

They are looking to add depth and experience to the team gwinnett strippers From Triple-A. This location is now in free transit chadwick trompwho acted amazingly spring training With wood. His offensive line was set at .348/.375/.522, resulting in two extra-base hits, three RBI, three runs scored, eight hits in 10 games.

