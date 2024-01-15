Continuation of Lucy, Natalie Portman’s revelations about Lyon: Luc Besson speaks

“We can always criticise,” the director believes. “It is very difficult for me (to look back) 30, 40, 50 years ago. What is the matter ?”

While his last film, dog manwhich did not find an audience in France, was released in some American theaters, Luc Besson Keep an eye on the constant controversies and rumors. in the podcast SermonThe French director focused on two notable films from a filmography spanning over forty years: lucy And leon,

Already in 2017, Luc Besson refused to prepare a sequel to the sci-fi film Scarlett Johansson The capabilities have been increased tenfold by a synthetic drug in an Instagram publication. However, rumors persist and it is always predicted that the film will deserve 5 million viewers. Revival, reinforced by media speculation. Sarcastically, Luc Besson replied:

“Yes, I have heard it. I have also read it. I am glad to hear it. I said: ‘Oh, give me the script’, You know, sometimes that’s the problem with the Internet: I don’t know where the information comes from. Sometimes I see that my name is attached to a movie I didn’t know existed.”

Does the cinema world still want to work with Luc Besson? “It’s not my problem,” he said

No lucy 2 In perspective, so. News that ultimately does not surprise, especially when we know that the director Nikita And big blue He has to make three more attempts to complete his filmography.

Another subject of controversy, leon, the 1994 film that became a cult. Let the purists rest assured: there was never any question of a second part. On the contrary, if there is debate on the film today then it is because of this. Natalie PortmanJoe, who was 13 at the time on set, admitted to being uncomfortable with the idea of ​​watching the film again: “This film gave me a career, but it’s really shameful”, she acknowledged last year, when Luc Besson found himself sidelined by #MeToo. It’s also an opportunity for the actress to recall the wave of harassment that the role earned her. Director’s response:

“Are you the same at 19 as you were at 25? After all, for my first short film, I was 17 years old. My parents divorced and sent me to boarding school; I had no education. I lived 60 kilometers away from Paris. I didn’t know anything about life. I didn’t know anything about love. I didn’t know anything about anything. I just loved movies. Then you learn, you go to different countries, you start speaking English and you meet great people. You become able to lose and fall in love, get heartbroken, fall in love again, and have a baby and a normal life. So we always adapt to the society as it exists at that time.”

Defending his film, which was nominated for seven Cesars in 1995, he further said:

“We can always criticize. It’s very difficult for me (to look back) 30, 40, 50 years ago. What is the matter ? I don’t understand. Things are changing, many things are changing for the better. Some things are worse. And ultimately this is society. And then you have to adapt. I’m not the same today, at 65, that’s for sure. I have five children and I was almost alone from the time I was born till the age of 14.

Luc Besson assured that he is not looking back and is moving forward. Currently, he is adapting this great film Draculafocused on “The Origin of the Prince of Darkness Before Becoming a Vampire”, Filming taking place in Finland brings together Caleb Landry-Jones ,dog man) And christopher waltz, This film is scheduled to release in 2025.

