Peru’s judicial power denied entry to a Venezuelan woman who had been stuck at an airport for more than two months

Admin 1 hour ago News Leave a comment 55 Views

Young Venezuelan woman suffered theft of her documents while she was in Italy – Credit Cuarto Poder

Peruvian judicial branch The habeas corpus claim made in favor of was declared baseless Duiliana Sanchez Pereiracitizen Venezuelan who were staying at the international airport for more than two months george chavez, As a result, the 28-year-old had to return to his native country.

by infobay

In that sense, he said that although the 1993 Political Constitution recognizes the right to freedom of movement, it is not absolute, as it is conditional on compliance with immigration laws.

demand for Luis Gonzales Delgado It was resolved by the 8th Preliminary Investigation Court of the Superior Court of Justice of Callao. This measure was also against the Callao zonal headquarters of the National Superintendent of Immigration.

The 28-year-old girl’s parents asked to see her, but she was in the international zone – Credit Rachana/Andina

Facing rejection by the judiciary and the Refugee Affairs Review Commission, Duiliana decided to travel to Venezuela free of charge.

According to Migration, more than 600 foreigners have been denied entry to the country at Jorge Chávez Airport during 2023. These people, having different nationalities, did not have the required visas as per reciprocity and immigration protection policies.

The entity indicated that these people would be required to return to their country of origin, at no cost, to the airline that initially transported them. Then, they will be able to return to Peru, but with the entry requirements met.

GO HERE to read more

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Death toll from Iranian consulate bombing in Damascus rises to 13 as Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei demands revenge

Smoke after an Israeli attack – according to Iranian media – on a building near ... Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved