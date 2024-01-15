Peru’s judicial power denied entry to a Venezuelan woman who had been stuck at an airport for more than two months

Peruvian judicial branch The habeas corpus claim made in favor of was declared baseless Duiliana Sanchez Pereiracitizen Venezuelan who were staying at the international airport for more than two months george chavez, As a result, the 28-year-old had to return to his native country.

In that sense, he said that although the 1993 Political Constitution recognizes the right to freedom of movement, it is not absolute, as it is conditional on compliance with immigration laws.

demand for Luis Gonzales Delgado It was resolved by the 8th Preliminary Investigation Court of the Superior Court of Justice of Callao. This measure was also against the Callao zonal headquarters of the National Superintendent of Immigration.

Facing rejection by the judiciary and the Refugee Affairs Review Commission, Duiliana decided to travel to Venezuela free of charge.

According to Migration, more than 600 foreigners have been denied entry to the country at Jorge Chávez Airport during 2023. These people, having different nationalities, did not have the required visas as per reciprocity and immigration protection policies.

The entity indicated that these people would be required to return to their country of origin, at no cost, to the airline that initially transported them. Then, they will be able to return to Peru, but with the entry requirements met.

