Avatar actress Zoe Saldana steps out in baggy blue jeans for a stroll in Venice

He recently spent $17.5 million on a mansion in celebrity-favorite Montecito.

But on Wednesday, Zoe Saldana was spotted out in the trendy Los Angeles neighborhood of Venice.

The 45-year-old actress kept things casual and comfortable in a pair of baggy blue jeans, a dark sweater and trendy sneakers.

Adding a touch of luxury to her outfit, Zoe accessorised with a Chanel handbag.

She wore red lipstick, small gold earrings, and had her hair pinned loosely.

The Avatar star and his family bought a $17.5 million mansion this fall in the city that is home to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi.

Before moving north to Santa Barbara County, Zoe listed her Beverly Hills mansion for $16.5 million — which is almost double the $8.7 million she paid for it in 2016, according to Zillow.

Not much information is available about her new Montecito digs, except that it’s a 10,000-square-foot home on five acres with five bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Last year, The Adam Project star opened up about what it’s like parenting three boys.

She and her husband, who are parents to eight-year-old twins Cy and Bowie and six-year-old Zane, call the trip ‘the most amazing thing, but it’s surreal.’

“We’re here to set a very large scale in life for them, how to live, how to respond, how to regulate, how to repair, how to heal, how to stand up for themselves,” he told People. ‘

‘So they will be constantly reflecting on everything you do, knowing that you are being watched at all times,’ she added. ‘It definitely makes you more aware than you have been in your entire life.’

Zoe has previously spoken openly about the fact that she is not raising her sons in ‘gender specific roles’.

Parents are raising them ‘to respect themselves, their femininity, as well as celebrate their femininity’.

Zoe and her husband Marco Perego have been married for 10 years and are the parents of three young boys

‘We are as harsh towards our boys as we are towards women. And boys are encouraged to be strong and suppress their emotions,’ she told the outlet.

‘And then once you learn to do that for so long, you become completely free from your emotions,’ she explained.

‘We definitely understood the assignment and accepted it knowing that we were raising boys at a time when the women’s movement is so important.’