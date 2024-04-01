Avianca will permanently operate four weekly trips from Puerto Rico to Medellin

Following the success of the direct route from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in Isla Verde to Medellin, Colombia, the airline Avianca announced during the International Tourism Fair in Spain that It will start operating permanently from April 1, 2024 with four weekly flights.

These visits began last December, but only as a “temporary” measure. However, in a press release it was reported that The SJU-MDE route has experienced high demand, cementing itself as the only direct flight option for passengers between the two cities.

“The extension of the direct route between San Juan and Medellin represents an estimated economic impact of more than $5.7 million for our island and will add 37,800 seats,” said Carlos Mercado Santiago, executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (CTPR). ” Air list.

“Avianca’s decision to convert this seasonal route into a permanent flight throughout the year reflects confidence in the potential for tourist and business exchange between the two destinations, which will, without a doubt, further boost connectivity in the region, and both Will bring significant benefits to. Visitors and our local economy. Once again, we thank Avianca for continuing to support Puerto Rico,” he said.

The route operated by A320-100/200 aircraft will not only provide greater flexibility for passengers, but will also contribute to the economic development of both destinations.

For his part, Rolando Damas, Avianca’s sales director for North America, Central America and the Caribbean, assured that “With the permanent operation of our direct flight between San Juan and Medellin, we want to further strengthen connectivity in Latin America And on this occasion, offers Puerto Ricans a direct and convenient option to reach one of Colombia’s most attractive destinations. Likewise, continue to expand its operations and offer more convenient flight options to its passengers. ”

Avianca is celebrating its eleventh anniversary this year after resuming operations from Puerto Rico. Since then, the airline has tripled its capacity on the island.