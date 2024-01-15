Back! Chicago Cubs have signed an agreement with this star player for 2024

According to sources close to ESPN, the Chicago Cubs organization and star outfielder Cody Bellinger reached an agreement for the next three seasons in exchange for $80 million. This represents an important step for both parties in the quest to achieve the best possible outcome in 2024.

The 28-year-old was one of the most coveted players left in the shocking free agency, where his main objective was to get a long-term contract for a big sum. However, due to market movements this did not happen and what better way to return to the team than by returning to his best level on the field of play.

Likewise, this contract has some clauses that allow him to leave it after the 2024 and 2025 seasons, which creates some uncertainty for the near future, taking into account that he is one of the most outstanding outfielders today .

Despite this, this is good news for the coaching staff of new manager Craig Counsell, who are hopeful that Bellinger can lead the team in a quest to win the NL Central once again. Therefore, they will have to face the St. Louis Cardinals, Milwaukee Brewers, Cincinnati Reds, and Pittsburgh Pirates.

His performance in the 2023 campaign allowed him to play 130 games, score 95 runs, have 153 hits, 29 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs, and 97 RBI. 20 stolen bases, 40 walks, 97 strikeouts, .881 OPS and .307 batting average.