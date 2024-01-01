Bad behavior comes to digital platforms • Blazing Brains

We have some more film news for you this afternoon, as Icon Film Distribution presents Bad behaviorTouching and funny direction by Alice Englert (dog power, dangerous contact) starring Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly and BAFTA winner Ben Whishaw. It is releasing on digital platforms from 5th February!

Fresh, powerful and full of dark humor, Bad behavior Stars Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly (A beautiful mind, a house of sand and fog), BAFTA winner Ben Whishaw (It’s going to hurt, a very English scam) and Alice Englert (dog power, dangerous contact), making his directorial debut.

Ben Whishaw & Group – Bad Behavior

Lucy (Connelly), a former child actress, seeks escape from the suffering in her life. She sets out on a spiritual retreat, only to find it leads to nothing but healing: she is easily angered by other attendees and wants to attract the attention of the retreat’s new-age guru, Elon Bello (Whishaw). . Worse, she has become destructively obsessed with the retreat’s celebrity guest, a model named Beverly (Dasha Nekrasova). inheritance, As Beverly easily finds “enlightenment”, Lucy’s insecurities continue to rise to the surface.

Alice Englert and Jennifer Connelly – Bad Behavior

Meanwhile, Lucy also tries to connect with her stunt artist adult daughter, Dylan (Englert), who is currently on set in New Zealand. Dylan falls into his own trap: a nasty romance with lead actor Elmore, whose insistence on doing his own stunts has disastrous consequences. Cruel events in both women’s worlds force them to come back together to confront their personal demons and their relationship.

Ben Whishaw – Bad Behavior

Touching, poignant, and extremely funny, the film had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and established a bold new voice for filmmaker Alice Englert.

Bad Behavior is released on digital platforms from 5th February.