Daniel Munoz’s Genk match to be repeated due to VAR and referee error – International Football – Sports

disciplinary committee of Belgian Football Federation An order was given this Friday to replay a match in this country’s first division league between Anderlecht and Genk ((team of Colombian Daniel Munoz), Disputed last December 23 to correct a mistake made by VAR and the referee of the match, which will be cancelled.

It may be interesting to you: Jurgen Klopp is leaving Liverpool: Luis Diaz will be left without a successful coach in England

This decision, very unusual in the world of football, is in response to a lawsuit filed by Jenk, that they lost the match 2–1, and he condemned the poor application of the rules due to a penalty in his favor which ended in a goal, but the match referee, nathan verbumenIn the 22nd minute, when the score was 0-0, the order to cancel it was given.

🚨 A resolution that could change football 🚨 😱 Penalty to Genk-Anderlecht to replay due to War error. 👉 The Disciplinary Council believes the rules were “incorrectly applied.” pic.twitter.com/vsV1OaS1Cr – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) 26 January 2024

In a statement, Genk As for the injured club, the decision of the Disciplinary Committee of the Football Federation was announced to repeat the match, which should be restarted from the moment of the error, alleging that verbomen He made a mistake “in applying the rules” and it “affected the development of the match”, as the error was not corrected even by VAR video from the referee room.

The dispute arises due to invasion of the territory when the players genk brian henen Penalty taken: goalkeeper anderlecht, kasper schmeichel, He managed to stop the maximum penalty without being able to stop the ball, and the rebound was caught by another attacker from the opposing team.Jira Tyre, Who shot the second time and scored the goal.

Read here: Mayra Ramírez: With a spectacular video, Chelsea welcomes the Colombian

However, the goal was rejected because Sister had entered the area early, and the referee gave the ball anderlecht To restart play with an indirect free kick.

The Genk-Anderlecht game which was played on 23 December 2023 will be replayed. This is because of a huge VAR penalty error and Genk took it to court and won the case! pic.twitter.com/8YvrcYAJf6 – Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) 26 January 2024

The error lies in the fact that neither the field referee nor the court referee VAR He noticed that, before the penalty was taken, a player from the team had also invaded the area. Anderlecht, Yari Verscheren, In whose favor the maximum sentence should have been repeated Genk.

The regulation establishes that, if a penalty ends in a goal, it must be retaken when one player from the attacking team and one player from the defending team invade the field prematurely.

Also: Luisa Blanco, the Colombian gymnast who wants to follow in Simone Biles’ footsteps

First of all, the referee department Belgian Football Federation On 8 January, it was decided that there was no reason to repeat the match, considering that it was the referee’s error “in appreciating the fact of the game”, not “in applying the laws of the game”, as stated. gone news agency Belgian.

He Genk Appealed the decision and, now, the Disciplinary Committee of federation However, agree with him anderlecht The intention is to analyze whether the issue can still be appealed to another body, Belgian newspaper Le Soir reported, citing club sources.

He genk, For his part, he hopes to “find a date soon to play the match again,” as he expressed in his statement.

game

With information from EFE.

More news in EL Tiempo