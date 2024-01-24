TSJ confirms political disqualification of Henrique Capriles for 15 years





The Political-Administrative Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) confirmed the disqualification of opposition leader Henryk Capriles Radonski, which prevents him from holding public functions for a period of 15 years.

This is evident from the decision of this Friday, when the Political-Administrative Chamber evaluated the appeal against the resolution of the Comptroller General of the Republic of April 6, 2017 to cancel with actions for precautionary protection.

This disqualification is the result of administrative irregularities committed by Capriles in the performance of his functions as Governor of the Bolivarian State of Miranda during the fiscal years 2011, 2012 and the first quarter of 2013, having committed negligence by not presenting a budget project. Law for the financial year 2013, before the Legislative Council of the above State, the CGR decision indicated at that time.

Additionally, to abandon procedures in the selection of contractors.

The TSJ’s decision indicates that the file for the alleged serious acts committed by Capriles should be sent to the Attorney General of the Republic, Tarek William Saab, so that he can determine the criminal sanctions to be applied.

This decision of the TSJ is part of the Barbados Agreement signed in October 2023.

efe