BAFTA 2024: Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, Emily Blunt… the hottest looks from the red carpet

This was the meeting that the stars of international cinema had been waiting for for a long time! The actor and director were in attendance during the 77th edition of the BAFTAs this Sunday, February 18, 2024. Which was held at the Royal Festival Hall. And the stars hit the red carpet. from them, margot robbie, movie star barbie She highlighted her stunning figure in a strapless pink and black dress that suited her perfectly. By his side, Emma Stone, The actress was looking very beautiful in orange dress. emily blunt Opted for an ultra openwork dress, which was open at her stomach level, showing off her amazing shape.

Prince William attended without Kate Middleton.



