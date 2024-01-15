BAFTA 2024: Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, Emily Blunt… the hottest looks from the red carpet

This was the meeting that the stars of international cinema had been waiting for for a long time! The actor and director were in attendance during the 77th edition of the BAFTAs this Sunday, February 18, 2024. Which was held at the Royal Festival Hall. And the stars hit the red carpet. from them, margot robbie, movie star barbie She highlighted her stunning figure in a strapless pink and black dress that suited her perfectly. By his side, Emma Stone, The actress was looking very beautiful in orange dress. emily blunt Opted for an ultra openwork dress, which was open at her stomach level, showing off her amazing shape.

Florence Pugh Had chosen a black and silver, low-cut dress. With its long train, this dress fit her perfectly. For Naomi CampbellThis evening there was an opportunity to bring a luxurious black dress, very light. ella hunt She had chosen to reveal her stunning muscular back in a dress that was open till the base of her buttocks. Rosamund Pike Prefered to choose a more classic outfit. Her long dress with a V-neckline highlighted her muscular body. It was a silver dress she chose Bryce Dallas Howard, Resplendent. Sophie Ellis-Bextor Revealed herself in a very openwork dress, which gives a sexy side to her look.

A star parade at the 2024 BAFTAs

Mia McKenna-Bruce Prefered to choose a black bustier, highlighting her slender shoulders. emily attack Showed off her baby bump in figure-hugging white dress. For Lily Collins, She had the opportunity to appear at the Baftas in a strapless dress with beautiful white sleeves. And men were also not left out. In fact, ed westwick Appeared in a smart suit and a beautiful bow tie. Bradley Cooper She, for her part, opted for a three-piece suit that highlighted her extremely attractive physique. a successful evening during which Prince William attended without Kate Middleton.