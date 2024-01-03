Bafta surprise? 5 Reasons Why Emily Blunt (“Oppenheimer”) Could Be Best Supporting Actress – GoldDerby

universal pictures

Last year, kerry condon “The Banshees of Inisherin” won the BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actress, despite losing at the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice ceremonies. angela bassett In “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”. Condon was unable to repeat her BAFTA success at the SAG Awards and Oscars jamie lee curtis “Everything Everywhere All at Once” came out of nowhere to claim both awards.

Are we seeing a similar scenario at the BAFTAs this year? Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph “The Holdovers” has taken a big lead in the Gold Derby’s official Best Supporting Actress BAFTA odds. But like Bassett, she could have the rug pulled out from under her.

Here are five reasons to be Randolph’s rival emily blunt Universal Pictures’ “Oppenheimer” could deliver this year’s biggest BAFTA bombshell.

1. He will get the benefit of home court.

They’re the British Academy Film Awards, which means Britain-born Blunt will be playing on her own turf. And she’s not just a Brit – she’s practically royalty. (She also played the title role in 2009’s “The Young Victoria,” for which she received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Drama Actress.) BAFTA voters may be inclined to go with one of their own. In this case, that might be the British Blunt.

2. She’s overdue for BAFTA recognition.

Much has been said about the fact that “Oppenheimer” earned Blunt the first Oscar nomination of her career. Let’s not forget that BAFTA was after him long before that. Her scene-stealing performance in 2006’s “The Devil Wears Prada” earned her her first opportunity to walk the red carpet at the BAFTAs as a Best Supporting Actress contender. He also submitted a bid for BAFTA’s Rising Star award in the same year. A decade later, Blunt’s star had undoubtedly risen: She was nominated as BAFTA’s Best Actress of 2016 for “The Girl on the Train.” Now on her fourth trip to the BAFTAs, she may finally take home the trophy.

3. She could be part of the “Oppenheimer” BAFTA sweep.

The film scored a lucky 13 BAFTA nominations, just as it did at the Oscars. And it has an unassailable lead for the BAFTA Best Picture title, just as it does at the Oscars. honor for bafta christopher nolan For Best Director, cillian murphy for Best Actor and Robert Downey Jr. Awards for Best Supporting Actor are practically set in stone. If “Oppenheimer” really blows up at the BAFTAs, Blunt could have another piece of her pie in the sky.

4. This category is often dominated by Britons.

While the Americans come when they have a virtual Oscar lock (octavia spencer In 2011’s “The Help” Anne Hathaway In 2012’s “Les Miserables” Patricia Arquette In 2014’s “Boyhood” viola davis In 2016’s “Fences” alison janney In 2017’s “I, Tonya” Laura Dern In 2019’s “Marriage Story” and Ariana DeBose In 2021’s “West Side Story”, homegrown talents often shine in more competitive races (Thandiwe Newton In 2005’s “Crash” tilda swinton “Michael Clayton” in 2007 Helena Bonham Carter In 2010’s “The King’s Speech” Kate Winslet In 2015’s “Steve Jobs” and Rachel Weisz In 2018’s “The Favourite”). So could Blunt be this year’s BAFTA favourite? This leads me to my final point.

5. Support for the potential favorite may not be as solid as we think.

Certainly, Randolph has shrugged off the critics and now has both a Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice statuettes. But as we all know, BAFTA members are a completely different breed. There is no guarantee that they will simply ratify the selections made in the last two predecessors. And as qualified as Randolph may be, voters will not accept him as undisputed. It obviously makes for a BAFTA bomb to see Blunt – part of the “Oppenheimer” British Invasion.

