The Dallas Mavericks are close to completing a trade to acquire center Daniel Gafford from the Washington Wizards and power forward PJ Washington from the Charlotte Hornets.Sources tell ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Mavericks agreed to send center Richaun Homes and drafted compensation to the Wizards for Gafford while they traded forward grant williamsto escort seth curry And their 2027 first-round draft pick was lightly protected by Washington to the Hornets, sources said.

Daniel Gafford has averaged 10.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game as a starter for the Wizards this season. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

gafford He has averaged 10.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game as a starter for the Wizards this season. He will likely be the backup to rookie Derek Lively II, giving the Mavericks another paint threat and rim protector.

Washington Averaged 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds in 44 games this season for the Hornets. He will replace Williams, a part-time starter who averaged 8.1 points and 3.6 rebounds per game for the Mavs, in Dallas’ forward rotation.

Washington He becomes the third high-profile player recently traded by the rebuilding Hornets. gordon hayward Thunder was also sent before Thursday terry rosier Last month for summer.

Williams He was the Mavs’ top signing in last summer’s free agency market, arriving from the Celtics to Dallas on a four-year, $53 million contract in a sign-and-trade deal in which the Mavs sent him the trade rights to a 2030 first-round pick. . Spurs.