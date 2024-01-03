Karen Celeberti and her daughter are hired by the Miss Universe Organization after being deported from Nicaragua – Article 66

Jakkaphong Jakarjutatip (Anne Jakarjutatip), one of the owners of Miss Universe, said that both Karen Selberti and her daughter Luciana Arguello have become part of that organization’s global talent management department.

The celebrity, former owner of the Miss Nicaragua franchise and a persecuted politician of the Ortega regime, will now continue training beauty queens on the international stage.

On her social networks, the businesswoman welcomed Karen and Luciana to the Miss Universe team. “We are very pleased that both of them will be in charge of the global talent management department at our headquarters in Mexico,” Jakarjutatip wrote.

Furthermore, Jakarjutatip noted in reference to Selberti’s work that “We are all very proud of what you have achieved for the dignity of women over the last 23 years.” Similarly, the businesswoman declared, in reference to the former owner of the franchise in Nicaragua, that “This will be your new home where you will attract the courage, kindness and love of our queens of the universe!”

The celebrity was the owner of Miss Nicaragua since 2001. For more than two decades, the beauty trainer, originally from Matagalpa, accompanied many young people who wanted to win the crown.

Related news: Beauty queens’ trainer Karen Selbarti exiled by dictatorship

That long-awaited day came on November 18, 2023, when Shennis Palacios won the crown of “The Most Beautiful Woman in the Universe.” In front of the people of El Salvador and television around the world, the Nicaraguan presented this honor to his country and Central America for the first time.

However, instead of returning to Nicaragua to celebrate this historic victory for the country, Selebert was welcomed into exile from the land where she was born.

Shadows after winning the competition

On November 23, the franchise owner arrived at Managua International Airport on a flight from Mexico. That day, the celebrity had gone with her daughter to meet her relatives. But, upon landing on Nicaraguan soil, agents of the Ortega regime denied entry to the country to two Nicaraguans, who had to return to the Aztec country.

Shortly after, on November 27, Ortega police arrested Martin Arguello and Bernardo Arguello Celebrati, the husband and son of the then-owner of the Miss Nicaragua franchise. Subsequently, the State published an indictment in which they charged Bernardo Arguello, Martín Arguello and Karen Celebrati with alleged “treason, conspiracy, money laundering, organized crime, cybercrime”, among other charges.

RELATED NEWS: Karen Celeberti announces her retirement from Miss Nicaragua amid her family’s persecution by the Ortega dictatorship

Due to deportation and harassment against her family members, the owner of the Miss Nicaragua franchise announced her retirement on December 11. In the statement published by Celebrity, he mentioned that “I know there will always be more opportunities for us.”

With the arrival of the New Year, came positive news for the Arguello-Celebrity family. According to information released by various independent media, both Martín and Bernardo Arguello were released from prison on January 6. Both were told that they would have to leave Nicaragua within the next 48 hours. So, he flew to Mexico City to meet his family.

At the time, various opponents accused Xiomara Blandino, the Ortega-Murillo family’s daughter-in-law, of aspiring to become the “new owner” of the country’s most popular beauty organization.

The former beauty queen, who was also trained by Celebrity, has repeatedly criticized the director’s administrative efforts. In addition, a few days before the contest took place, the model made a live broadcast on the social network Instagram and said that the population has a very “closed, hermetically sealed and selective” Miss Nicaragua organization and that the organizers “have given her the chance Which he decided.