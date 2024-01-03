Cuban government sells defective cars for thousands of dollars

The Cuban government has a lot of used cars for sale to individuals and MSMEs, which it sells at high prices, for thousands of dollars.

A video shared by the TikTok profile Cocosos has gone viral on social networks, showing how the regime has for sale an old gasoline Toyota with paint problems on its body, for $30,000 to individuals and those $13,000 for people who want to buy it. MSME.

A user was looking for a vehicle but couldn’t decide because they all had different faults. One had bodywork problems, another had a damaged key recognition system, a third had a broken timing belt, faulty spark plugs, etc. The prices were not cheap at all.

Most of these cars have thousands of miles on them. He the government buys them And tourism exploits them for income. Once they start having technical problems, they remove them and put them up for sale to the population at very high prices.

Following the pandemic, the Cuban government released a list of cars for sale in freely convertible currency (MCL). He was launching some new vehicles in the international market at four times their value.

These sales are generally handled by the corporation Cimex.SA. One of the agencies dedicated to marketing these used vehicles in Havana is located in the municipality of Playa.

The regime’s so-called “new economic actors” from 2023 Importing cars from the United States,

The market for MSMEs importing cars are Cuban “entrepreneurs”. On the island there are already ones that demonstrate modern models of Audi, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz and other famous brands.