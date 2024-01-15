Bank of America will close more than 60 branches this year

Bank of America has begun closing several locations in about 20 states across the country. It is estimated that there will be a trend to stop providing more and more services during the current year 2024.

Therefore, users of the reputed banking company should be careful as they may be affected by these closure measures.

Bank of America officially announced that it will be closing at least 62 locations across the country this year. With this termination of service, 19 states will be left without branches. The permanent closure of so many banking centers will affect thousands of customers.

Bank of America will remain closed for the rest of the year

Arizona

5114 South Power Road, Mesa. Completion is scheduled for September 19, 2024.

California

The following places were deregistered in March:

-2516 East Chapman Avenue, Fullerton

-300 Lakeside Drive, Oakland

-3491 McKee Road, San Jose

-40 West Foothill Blvd., Highlands

E Avenida de los Arboles, Thousand Oaks closed in April, 2012. In May: 7395 Mission St., Daly City. In July and August:

-3565 California St., San Francisco

-1401 S. Harbor Blvd., Fullerton

-2049 Century Park East, Los Angeles

-455 Isla Avenue, San Diego

In September, branch 29687 will stop serving El Camino Viejo, Castaic.

connecticut

The following locations are closed in March, April and August:

-162 E. Putnam Avenue, Greenwich

-417 Shippen Avenue, Stamford

-70 Farmington Avenue, Hartford

-48 Wall Street, Norwalk

Florida

They close in March, October and November:

-8819 Hypoluxo Road, Lake Worth

-15141 SW 42nd Street, Miami-Dade

-4300 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach

-1900 South Ridgewood Avenue, Edgewater

-4395 S. Suncoast Blvd, Homosassa

-13700 Jog Road, West Delray Beach

-6261 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens

maryland

March and April:

-8788 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring

-3413 Kenilworth Avenue, Hyattsville

-5710 Riverdale Road, Riverdale

-2101 Bell Prior Road, Silver Spring

-108 Old Court Road, Pikesville

-825 Dulaney Valley Road, Suite 1180, Towson

Massachusetts

These are closed from February to March:

-125 High St., Boston

-250 Granite St., Braintree

-172 Park St, North Reading

-430 Route 134, South Dennis

missouri

Closed in March, 1301 Jeffco Blvd., Arnold

new Jersey

Closed in March, 904 River Road, New Milford

New York

These are closed from January to March:

-4767 Boston Post Road, Pelham Manor

-23 East Main St. Washingtonville

-72 Second Avenue, New York

-808 Columbus Avenue, New York

Snow

5485 Camino al Norte, North Las Vegas branch closes in May

North Carolina

141 S. Main St., Graham, closes in May

oklahoma

515 South Boulder Avenue, Tulsa, closes in late March

pennsylvania

3100 Garrett Road, Drexel Hill, closed in March

tennessee

The location at 213 5th Ave. N., Franklin closed in March.

texas

780 South MacArthur Blvd., Coppell, closes in late March

Virginia

In April and May they are closed:

-2061 Lynnhaven Parkway, Virginia Beach

-1111 East Main Street, Richmond

Washington

In June and August they are closed:

-20708 Bothell-Everett Highway, Bothell

-11060 NE 6th St., Suite 80, Bellevue.