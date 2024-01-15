Queen Beyonce sings Dolly Parton on her new country album

Singer Beyoncé’s new country album includes a cover of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” as well as several songs by country legends like Willie Nelson.

“Cowboy Carter”, the second part of Queen Bey’s “Renaissance” trilogy, was already on sale in locations around the world where the calendar turned to Friday. Its departure was scheduled for 04:00 GMT.

The 42-year-old megastar has also covered Paul McCartney’s “White Album” classic, “Blackbird,” which he styled with a double “i.”

McCartney composed the song in 1968 about the Little Rock Nine, nine black teenagers who became icons of the Civil Rights Movement when they were the first to enter an Arkansas high school officially reserved for whites, leading to the Southern United States. The state paved the way for secession in America.

Parton herself acknowledged Bey’s tribute on Instagram, saying, “Listen to my original ‘Jolene’ while you wait for @Beyonce – Dolly P’s Cowboy Carter.”

When Beyoncé announced her upcoming album and released two initial singles, Parton praised: “I’m a huge fan of Beyoncé and I’m so glad she made a country album,” the singer declared.

Beyoncé, a Texas native raised by a Louisiana mother and Alabama father, has included herself in country on her latest album, a move that expands the debate about the long history and persistent backlash of black artists in the country music scene. Have done. Of white parents.

Tanner Adele and Willie Jones also guest star on “Cowboy Carter”, as do Miley Cyrus and Post Malone.

An accomplished student of musicology, Beyoncé published the first act of “Renaissance” in 2022, a collection of songs rooted in the history of disco music, focusing on the black, gay and working-class communities that shaped electronic music, and at home. Has been highlighted.

It’s clear he’s putting the same effort into “Cowboy Carter,” bringing in collaborators to make a statement about the country’s rich history and contemporary landscape.

She recorded one of the album’s first singles, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages”, with renowned musicians including Rhiannon Giddens on banjo and viola.