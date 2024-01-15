It cost 60 million euros and he will no longer be able to continue playing with the team because he violated the rules

2024-03-28



italian newcastle players Sandro Tonali The English Football Federation (FA) announced on Thursday that it had been charged with 50 counts of illegal betting on football matches. These bets, placed between 12 August and 12 October 2023, breach FA rules. The 23-year-old player has time till April 5 to present his defence.

Tonali After this he was already suspended from his club and national team for ten months fifa support a decision of federation Italian, then you will miss euro cup (14 June–14 July), in which his country will defend the title it gained in 2021. The player’s agent noted that Tonalisigned from newcastle coming from Milan Worth 64 million euros ($69 million) in 2023, suffers from gambling addiction.

Apart from his suspension, Tonali According to an agreement between judicial authorities and the Italian federation, he was fined 20,000 euros ($21,590) and enrolled in therapy for eight months. “Newcastle United accepts the charges against him Tonali His club pointed this Thursday, for breaching betting rules. “Sandro will continue to cooperate with the investigation and retain the club’s full support,” he said. Another Italian player, Niccolo FagioliThe Juventus midfielder was suspended for seven months in October for the same reasons.

