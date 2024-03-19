Barcelona and Real Madrid will play Clasico in the United States

The schedule of matches that the Catalan team will play in the United States as part of its preseason has been defined.

He real Madrid And this barcelona They will face each other on August 3 MetLife Stadium Of new Jersey, A venue with a capacity of 82,500 spectators that will host America’s Cup And will host the 2026 World Cup final on the occasion of football champions tourA common competition in the preseason in recent years.

The ‘Clásico’ was played last summer on American soil at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Texas), ending with a resounding score of 0-3. barcelona with goals from Dembele, Fermin And FERRAN TORRES. Blaugranas also won by defeating in 2022 real Madrid 0-1 thanks to one goal at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Rafinha.

tournament, in which Milan, Manchester City, Chelsea, Barcelona And madridSix games will take place in six different stadiums spread across the United States.

Barcelona and Real Madrid will meet in the United States on August 3. EPA

Barcelona team will debut against on 30th July Manchester City In this Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FloridaAnd a day later, madrid action will be taken against Milan At Soldier Field Stadium (Chicago).

After the Classic, on August 6, the ‘Culés’ will meet Milan at the M&T Stadium Baltimore, Maryland) and meringues in front chelsea At Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte (North Carolina).

the competition begins Manchester City-Milan The only matches without Spanish teams and tickets will begin on March 27, at Yankee Stadium in New York, on July 27.