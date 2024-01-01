Barcelona defeated Las Palmas, Vitor Roque made his debut

He FC Barcelona Overturned the score and defeated the team 2×1 on home ground. palms In Gran Canaria,

who led xavi hernandez He started with the youth iñaki pena at the door, Joao Cancelo, Jules Conde, Ronald Araújo and Alejandro Balde From right to left in defense. was the most delayed medium With Frenkie de Jong, Ilkay Gundogan and Sergi Roberto As creative. Meanwhile, in front, Rafinha at the right end and ferran torres on the left they were with Robert LewandowskiWho served as the “nine”.

At Las Palmas, ex-Culés Mika Marmol lined out in central defense in the starting eleven. Too, sandro rodriguez And Munir al-Haddadi is in front. Also a young and talented Spaniard of Cuban origin Alberto Moleiro,

Joao Cancelo had to be substituted at the 11th minute. Andreas Christensen, after receiving an impact on the knee in the opponent’s area while trying to shoot. The Danes moved into central defense and Jules Conde He went into the right lane.

Just a minute later, this saying came true: “There is no worse than the same suit”Because two people with Barça past came together to give the Gran Canaria team an advantage. sandro rodriguez crossed an excellent center so that Munir Al-Haddadi He finished as he wished before Catalan goalkeeper Iñaki Pena’s half-timed start.

There was not much excitement in the first half. Las Palmas held Barcelona in a fist and did not even allow them to shoot on goal the revelation goalkeeper of the championship Alvaro Wallace,

In the second half, in which Cules came on the field unchanged, the situation on the pitch changed. Despite aggressive gestures from Auriazules, the visitors seemed more composed on the field of play.

Barcelona equalized in the 55th minute, played with more courage than football. assisted by sergi robertoHe “Shark” Ferran Torres fired a shot without much force that rattled Wallace’s net.

In a gray game without many chances, Lewandowski was substituted in the 72nd minute joao felix, That’s how Raphinha retired and the promise emerged Lamin Yamal, Six minutes later, in came Barcelona assistant and match scorer Sergi Roberto and Ferrán. they entered their places fermin lopez And the Brazilian pearl that just debuted in Barcelona Vitor Roque,

The request for changes had effect and, after a powerful shot from Joao Félix, Daily Sinkgraven, who only came on for Las Palmas in the 83rd minute, pushed Gundogan and announced a penalty for Barcelona, ​​in addition to his expulsion for a straight red card. Ilkay scored the ball himself in the 11th minute and converted the maximum penalty to give the Catalan advantage a goal.

The new pearl of Barcelona opens

The final whistle came after a gray game in which Barcelona once again could not convince or score. Vitor Roque He was close to scoring at the end and is one of the biggest hopes for this team full of injuries and poor play.

Now that FC Barcelona It is third in the standings with 41 points, seven points behind the leaders real madrid and girona,

According to Mr Chip, Barcelona had not won a league match with a penalty goal in extra time since 22 October 2016 (Messi against Valencia at the Mestalla, at 90+4).