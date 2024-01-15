Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: First Teaser for the Movie with Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Jenna Ortega

After 36 years, Beetlejuice is back! The film is expected to hit the theaters on September 11 beetlejuicebeetlejuicedirector Tim Burton, shown in the first teaser, is quite cool, leading us to rediscover the iconic locations from the first opus. The video, which lasts over a minute, focuses mainly on the women of the Dietz family, Delia (catherine o’hara), Lydia (Winona Ryder) and Astrid (Jenna Ortega), who will have a central role in the story of this sequel.

As we learn from the official summary beetlejuicebeetlejuice, the Dietz family returns to Winter River after a terrible tragedy hits. Still reminds me of Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton), Lydia finds her life turned upside down when her daughter Astrid, a rebellious teenager, accidentally opens a portal leading to the afterlife. With chaos looming over both worlds, it’s only a matter of time before someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and this mischievous demon returns to wreak havoc… which is confirmed by the final images of the teaser In which the famous demon appears to frighten Lydia.

on film casting beetlejuicebeetlejuicewhose script was written alfred gough, miles miller And seth graham smithwe will find it too justin theroux ,mosquito beach, Monica Bellucci ,matrix, arthur conti ,dragon house) And william defoe ,poor creatures,