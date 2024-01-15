Venezuela: The opposition condemned that the candidacy of Corina Yorris for the presidential elections was prevented

The Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), the strongest group of the Venezuelan opposition, condemned its inability to register the candidacy of historian Corina Yorris for the elections on July 28.

He told the political forum that “access to the application system was never granted.”

Yoris Nicolás remained the main face of the opposition to Maduro after political leader María Corina Machado gave him her candidacy.

In 2023, Machado won the primaries organized by opposition forces to choose a candidate to challenge the current president for the presidency of Venezuela.

