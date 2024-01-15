Dani Alves received a gift after being released from prison; they consider it insulting

after passing 14 months behind bars this monday Daniel Alves recovered his Freedom After paying the deposit of 1 million euros, after getting out of jail brian 2The South American moved to his home located in Esplugues de Llobregat in Barcelona.

The release from prison of the Brazilian, who was sentenced to four and a half years, attracted many media outlets to the outskirts footballer’s housewhich has succeeded in capturing ‘Gifts’ and orders -Mostly hamburger-like food – which has been obtained Dani Alves.

What gift did Dani Alves get?

The Spanish press captured the exact moment in which a distributed arrived at Home of the story of FC Barcelonawhich he shares with Joana Sanz to distribute Big bouquet of flowers.

“Hills… I don’t know what strong, outrageous… The most striking thing is that, a few minutes after Alves arrived at his home, what you will see below happened,” the presenter noted during the broadcast of the images. Beatriz Archidona, For ‘Afternoon’.

Were the flowers for Dani Alves?

It should be noted that the address of the recipient of the bouquet of goods is not known. flowerWell, in the program ‘And now Sonsols’ It was assured that the description was for the Brazilian’s wife. “They are flowers for Joana Sanz, not for Dani Alves”, Reporter Arancha Pérez Ponce expressed.