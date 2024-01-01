Before Poor Creatures, He Made Everyone Agree with This Movie, Available on Netflix

Backgrid UK/BestImage

On January 17, Yorgos Lanthimos unveiled his brand new film Poor Creatures. In this feature film that subverts the world of fairy tales, the Greek director directs Emma Stone in the role of Bella, a young woman brought back to life who rediscovers the ways of the world and society. Is.

But Poor Creatures doesn’t mark the American filmmaker and actress’s first collaboration, as Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone have already collaborated together for the film The Favorite in 2018.

This semi-biopic, dedicated to the story of Queen Anne (Olivia Colman), her favorite Abigail Masham (Emma Stone) and her rival Sarah Churchill (Rachel Weisz), immerses us in the English court in the 18th century.

A fake historical biopic

Against the backdrop of palace intrigues and war with the Kingdom of France, La Favorite is actually a particularly complex love between a king weakened by illness and two opportunists willing to do anything to regain his trust and his favor. It is a story of a triangle.

Although the series is inspired by authentic historical figures, Yorgos Lanthimos did not hesitate to distance himself from reality by taking many liberties with the facts. Thus, the actors received great freedom in their interpretations, and anachronism (especially in the characters’ appearance and costumes) was encouraged by the filmmaker.

prestigious award

This closed session that bends the codes of the traditional biopic…

