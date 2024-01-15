Before the Netflix series, there was a movie with Anne Hathaway

Before the series “One Day” hit Netflix, the heartbreaking romance between Emma and Dexter had already been brought to the screen in 2011 in a movie starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess. And it had already made the audience cry a lot.

One Day: from novel to Netflix series

series one dayThe adaptation of David Nicholls’s worldwide best-selling novel is currently a hit on Netflix. This new television version immerses viewers in the lives of Emma Morley (Ambika Maud) and Dexter Mayhew (Leo Woodall), whose destinies first intertwined on July 15, 1988. at their college graduation party, From this important date, the series follows the development of their relationship over the years, marking each episode with their annual meeting on the corresponding day, thus revealing the changes, joys and sorrows that mark their journey. .

Emma Morley is a serious student of English literature who aspires to change the world in her own small way. Her meeting with Dexter, an attractive student from a privileged background, marks a turning point in her life.

Before the series, there was the film

If many viewers know its story one day Along with the Netflix series, this heartbreaking romance was already brought to the screen as a movie in 2011, starring Anne Hathaway in the role of Emma and Jim Sturgess in the role of Dexter. Directed by Lon Scherfig, this first film adaptation captures the essence of David Nicholls’ novel, exploring the complexities of love, friendship and life choices Through the lens of two decades.

A Day with Anne Hathaway © Films4 Productions

The film, like the series, follows Emma and Dexter over the years, focusing on July 15 each year to reveal the evolution of their relationship and their personal lives. If Anne Hathaway’s performance was praised for her ability to bring Emma Morley to life, the Netflix series highlights the nuances and complexities of these characters over a more extended period of time.

In all cases, the story did not fail to bring tears to the eyes of the audience with its brutal and heartbreaking conclusion.