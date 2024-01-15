“I would like to face them”

2024-02-15



Robert Lewandowski He has not had the best year but he is confident that he is going to be the best version of himself and has also given a glimpse of the team he will play in. next session ,

Barcelona paid 50 million to sign him, it’s a disaster and they want to get him out of the club: “He was going to be a symbol of a new era”

leva Was invited at the conclusion of the eighteenth edition of ‘Relats Solidaris de l’Esport’(Relatos Solidarios del Deporte), a book written by sports journalists for charitable purposes and in conversations he commented on a little bit of everything.

about barcelona moment: “We are in an ideal moment to make changes, to play better. First in Vigo and then comes the Champions League. We are working for this. It is difficult to explain what is happening, because for example we conceded three goals against Granada. We have a long week of work ahead of us and, as I said, we are just in time for a change.

Furthermore, it has launched a message of peace To all Barcelona fans: “Peace and confidence. “I’m sure we’ll win a lot of games and at the end of the season we’ll win a few.”

Apart from this it has also been confirmed When he asked about Espanyol he is going to stay at the clubBarcelona’s city rivals: “I would like to play against him next season.”