Bella Poarch’s Net Worth – Kahwatungu

Bella Poarch, a notable singer and social media sensation, has risen to fame with a remarkable net worth of $9 million. Filipino-American artist received widespread praise in 2020 for his TikTok video featuring the viral song “M to the B.” As of August 2023, she has over 92.7 million TikTok followers and has expanded her career to include singing, releasing her debut single, “Build a Bitch”, in 2021.

bella porch net worth $9 million Date of birth 9 February 1997 birth place San Fabian nationality Philippi profession social media personality

early life

Born as Denaree Taylor on February 9, 1997, in San Fabian, Pangasinan, Philippines, Bella Poarch faced a challenging upbringing characterized by physical and verbal abuse. Adopted by an American father and Filipina mother, she moved to Texas at the age of 13. Inspired by her adoptive father’s military background, Porch enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 2017 and served in Japan and Hawaii for three years.

Social media dominance

Porch’s journey to stardom accelerated when she created her TikTok account in 2020. Initially focusing on gaming and cosplay content, her breakthrough came in August 2020 with a lip-sync video to Millie B’s “M to the B.” The video quickly became one of the most liked videos on TikTok, giving Porch a lot of popularity. As of August 2023, he holds the title of the third most followed person on TikTok with over 92.7 million followers.

make a bitch

Leveraging his TikTok success, Porch ventured into the music industry. In 2021, she signed with Warner Records and released her debut single, “Build a Bitch”. The song achieved international success, charting in the top-10 charts in India, Singapore and Malaysia, while peaking at number 56 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States.

Expanding her musical portfolio, Porch released her debut EP, “Dolls”, in August 2022. The EP contained their previous hits including “Build a Bitch” and “Inferno” as well as new tracks such as “No Man’s Land,” “Villain.” ,” and “Living Hell.” The music videos for “Dolls” and “Living Hell” added visual depth to their musical narrative.

bella porch collaboration

Beyond music, Porch explored various creative avenues. In 2020, he launched a limited clothing line, RIPNDIP x Paca Collaboration. Her involvement with e-sports organizations 100 Thieves and FaZe Clan demonstrated her versatility, producing content for both and appearing on the 100 Thieves podcast “The Courage & Nedshot Show”. The porch’s appeal also extended to the fashion world, leading Hugo’s Fall/Winter campaign in 2023.

personal life

In 2019, Bella Poarch married Tyler Poarch, and filed for divorce in late 2022. Currently based in Los Angeles, Porch continues to captivate audiences with her dynamic presence across social media, music, and fashion, solidifying her status as a celebrity. Rising star in the entertainment industry.

bella porch net worth

Bella Poarch has a net worth of $9 million.

