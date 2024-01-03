Bella Thorne shows off her style sense in black jumpsuit while attending the Maison Margiela show during Paris Fashion Week





Bella Thorne showed off her style sense while attending the Maison Margiela show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday.

The 26-year-old actress wore a black jumpsuit that featured a plunging neckline, highlighting the star’s jaw-dropping figure.

The former Shake It Up star also wore a black coat and added attention to her look with a silver necklace.

Leaving her brunette tresses loose around her shoulders, Bella added height to her frame with a pair of white heels.

Wearing a light palette of makeup, the OnlyFans star completed her look with multiple silver rings.

Bella recently opened up about shedding her cookie-cutter image in the documentary Inside the Life of Bella Thorne, released by Vogue.

The actress revealed in a behind-the-scenes video that her agent wanted her to ‘move from Disney to comedy to lead a love interest comedy, like a Rachel McAdams type vibe’, which doesn’t reflect who she is as a person. Who are they?

She said, ‘I love Rachel McAdams, but I’m not Rachel McAdams.’ ‘I like dark things. I like bitter things. I like movies that make me feel uncomfortable, because that’s life.

‘That’s why I go out of my way to do everything I do and people are like, oh this is crazy or this is bullshit, that’s just it. Well, that’s me,’ she added.

When fans first saw Bella on TV, she was starring alongside Zendaya in the Disney show Shake It Up, which aired from 2010 to 2013. However, she admitted that she never aspired to play the role of CeCe Jones in the series.

‘I remember going into that audition and it wasn’t an option. This was the country of bills. ‘That’s what you do,’ she recalls.

Bella’s sister Dani Thorne revealed that her little sister ‘wasn’t free at first’ when she was a teen star.

Bella agrees that she was constantly being told to dress and speak a certain way. As she grew up, she was afraid of the media finding out about her romantic relationships. However, when she turned 18, she realized that it didn’t matter.

Bella posed with Kylie Jenner, who wore a sheer silver sequined dress

Bella said that when she was growing up as a child actor she was constantly told to dress and speak a certain way

‘I was kissing my boyfriend and someone was video recording us, and I said, “Hey, come up to me and ask for a photo. But I can’t keep it out. Something like that could be very, very bad for me.” Is.” ,’ He said.

‘People might say, “How can you do that, whore? How can you kiss your boyfriend in a coffee shop?” And I hold this phone in my hand and really look at it. I’m going to delete the photo, and I look at him and say, “I’m 18. Take it!”

That moment made her realize that she could do whatever she wanted, which inspired her to reveal her ‘serious side’.

Bella revealed she faced criticism and was labeled a ‘wild child’ because she smoked marijuana and came out as bisexual, but she believed she was held to an ‘unfair standard’ Was.

‘To be honest, everything I do is 100 percent like this, which is no big deal. ‘It’s hard to be yourself,’ she explains. ‘I like to change it up.’