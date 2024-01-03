shohei ohtani He has earned everyone’s respect and admiration for his conduct on and off the field.

were first influenced by the work of Ohtani This is Andrew Friedman. President of Baseball Operations los angeles dodgers He has not hidden his opinion about the Japanese star.

Friedman already knew that player bidirectional (He will not serve as a pitcher this year) He was very dedicated and disciplined. However, being able to see it up close has attracted his attention even more. behavior of shohei ohtani The inside of the clubhouse has impressed.

Los Angeles Dodgers president praises Shohei Ohtani

According to a publication of Sports IllustratedThis is what Friedman said about Ohtani:

“We already knew his work ethic was top-notch, but watching everything he does up close is something our training staff has never seen before. “It’s impressive to see a man working so hard after surgery.”

“Most players just walk into the cage and start swinging without thinking. He goes through his entire routine for every shipment he sees. He is also very intense in the weight field and on the field. “It’s something you can only believe when you see it.”

shohei ohtani Ever since he joined the franchise dodgers Made a pleasant impression. His quality as a baseball player is undeniable, and it is no coincidence that he is one of the most media-worthy athletes on the planet. But it is not just his playing quality that makes him great. His charisma, his discipline, his relationships with his teammates and even his rivals are unbeatable.

Andrew Friedman knows that having a player like Ohtani within the club is very beneficial:

“passed Ohtani Will help the other players in the locker room nearby. “When the best player on a team works, he sets an example, works hard, it makes others want to improve.”

shohei ohtani He is the new face of baseball around the world. There is not the slightest doubt about this. It is something that is earned not only with the numbers in which it is registered mlb, He has also achieved this feat through his personality and way of talking off the field.