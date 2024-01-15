Bella Thorne Siblings: A Family of Hollywood Talent

Bella Thorne, born Annabella Avery Thorne on October 8, 1997, is an American actress, singer, and author.

She is known for her roles in various films and TV series such as Shake It Up, The Duff, Blended, and Midnight Sun.

Bella is from Pembroke Pines, Florida, and comes from a family involved in the entertainment industry; He has three siblings who are also actors.

His father had Cuban and Italian heritage.

Bella began her career as a child model and has since appeared on numerous magazine covers, and is recognized for her work as a model and musician.

siblings

Bella has three siblings who are also involved in the entertainment industry.

Her older siblings are Callie Thorne, Dani Thorne, and Remy Thorne.

Callie is her maternal half-sister, while Dani and Remy are her full siblings.

The trio’s parents are Tamara Thorne and Delancey Reynaldo “Ray” Thorne. His father had Italian and Cuban ancestry, while his mother had Irish, English, German, and Welsh ancestry.

Callie Thorne

Kelly, born February 19, 1992, is an American actress best known for her work in the entertainment industry.

Her name has Hawaiian origins, meaning “whisper of the sea”, and can also be spelled Kylie.

Callie spent her early years in Hawaii with her mother before moving to Miami with her father and three younger half-siblings, including Bella, during her teenage years.

She has appeared in various productions and is recognized for her contributions as an actress.

Kelly’s career includes roles in film and television, showcasing her talent and versatility in the industry.

dani thorne

Dani (born January 19, 1993) is an Italian-American/Irish-American/English-American/Welsh-American/German-American/Cuban-American actress and model.

She started her career at the age of 4 with modeling and commercial work.

Dani is part of a family with deep roots in the entertainment industry, with her siblings also pursuing careers in acting and modeling.

Known for his practical approach towards artistry, he enjoys creating captivating worlds for his fans.

Dani’s work spans a variety of creative endeavors, showcasing her talent and passion for captivating audiences through her art.

Remy Thorne

Remy, born Remington Hunter Thorne on December 22, 1995, is an Italian-American/Irish-American/English-American/Welsh-American/German-American/Cuban-American actor and model.

She is part of a family deeply involved in the entertainment industry, with her sisters Bella, Dani, and Kelly also pursuing careers in acting and modeling.

Remy has showcased his talents in various projects and has spent time in both New York and Los Angeles.

Apart from his acting career, he is also known for his interest in martial arts, surfing, snowboarding and mixed martial arts (MMA).

livelihood

Bela is known for her versatile career.

He gained recognition for his roles in various films and TV series such as Shake It Up, The Duff, Blended, and Midnight Sun.

Thorne began her career as a child model, appearing in her first pictorial for Parents Magazine at just six weeks old.

Her work in the entertainment industry has spanned acting, singing and writing.

Bella’s talent and dedication has led to a successful career with numerous roles in both television and film, reflecting her versatility as a performer.

Is Bella Thorne Married?

Bella is currently engaged to film and television producer Mark Ames. The couple met in August 2022 and got engaged in May 2023 after dating for less than a year.

Mark is an entrepreneur and the two announced their engagement via Instagram. This is the second time Bella has been engaged, as she was previously engaged to Benjamin Mascolo, which broke off.

Career wise, Mark is an experienced producer and brand builder who has worked extensively in film, music and live event production.

He is the founder and CEO of Amms Productions and Eastern Road Films.

Throughout his career, Mark has collaborated with various companies like Spotify, Netflix, 20th Century Fox, Lionsgate, YouTube, and others.

He has also worked with famous artists such as Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Jamie Cullum, will.i.am, Ellie Goulding and Dua Lipa.

Mark has been involved in large-scale global campaigns and most recently served as executive producer on a Netflix original documentary series titled Bad Vegan, released worldwide on March 16, 2022.

His core skills include bringing brands to life through customer focus and engagement, delivering campaigns that connect with audiences and enhance key brand values.

