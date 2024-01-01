Bella Thorne to Make Directorial Debut with ‘Color Your Heart’ – Deadline

getty

Unique:Bella Thorne is set to make her feature directorial debut color your hurtThe true story of a young gay man growing up in the Bible Belt.

Thorne has begun the casting process on the project which is based on his original screenplay and a short film he created UnstableWhich is in post-production.

Filming is being planned for the Midwest and Italy in the spring of this year.

Tea midnight Sun And baby sitter became an actress Unstable In June 2023 (around the same time as his short film paint it red debuted at the Taormina Film Festival) with producer Jan Gatien (chelsea on the rocks) and Eddie Alcazar (savage, It was edited by Ron Dulin (reality) with additional editing from Alfonso Gonsalves (winter’s Bone,

gaitien will produce paint your hurt with David Lipper (Dacoit) and Robert A. Daily Junior (Freud’s last session) Latigo Films, Dani Druze, and Mark Ames (bad vegetarian), with Adam Sigal (Nandor Fodor and the Talking Weasel) and actor CG Lewis (teeth of the night) serving as executive producer.

Previously, Thorne worked with Sigal, Druze (reality) and Lipper and Dally on TowerCurrently in post-production, Getion is on midnight SunAnd the Alcazar is on divinityWhich debuted at Sundance last year.

,color your hurt It’s not just a script; This is one of the most inspiring projects I have ever written. As I step into my new role as a film director, this marks the beginning of a truly impressive and exciting chapter in my career. “I couldn’t be more honored to tell a true story that has moments I deeply connect with,” Thorne said.

Lipper said, “Bella is remarkably talented, and Bob Daly and I want to support her vision in a very important story that needs to be told.”

Thorne, who has also released music, directed the adult short film in 2019 his him,

Thorne is represented by CAA, Thirty Three Management and Hirsch Wallerstein Hume Matloff & Fishman. Gatien is represented by Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz; Lipper/Daly is repped by CAA.